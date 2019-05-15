Westbrook Bank Midwest donates to Elementary art program





cvanloh@ncppub.com

“It’s just what they need,” said WWG Elementary art teacher Ed Fornberg when he accepted a $1000 check that was designated to the Elementary Art Department from Bank Midwest. Unlike most school departments that need one-time purchases, art supplies, like clay, are consumable and the clay supply is depl﻿eted. Students use a lot of clay to create their clay sculptures, and grades 5 and 6 students are also anticipating using air brushes that will soon arrive in the classroom.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.