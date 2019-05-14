



90

Inwood, Iowa﻿

Antonia Van De Stroet, 90, of Inwood, Iowa, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 14, at Faith Reformed Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Antonia Bronkhorst was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Holland, the daughter of Gerrit and Tillie (Van Harselaar) Bronkhorst. She spent her formative years in Holland until moving to the United States with her family when she was 18 years old.

On Jan. 2, 1952, she married Henry Van De Stroet. The couple made their home on a farm near Fairview, South Dakota. Upon retiring from farming, they moved to Rock Valley and later moved to Fellowship Village at Inwood.

Survivors include her daughters, Teresa (Greg) Vanden Bosch of Hull, Iowa, and Janice (Darwan) Scholten of Boyden, Iowa; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, Ken Van Gelder of LeMars, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Willie Leeuwis and Henrietta Van Gelder, and brother, Dick Bronkhorst.