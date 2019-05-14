



﻿Julie Harris

55

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Julie Harris, 55, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Memorial visitation was Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.

Julie Williams was born March 24, 1964, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Orvylle and Lenora Williams. Shortly after birth, the family moved to a farmstead near Larchwood, Iowa. She attended West Lyon School.

On April 4, 1987, she married Dan Harris.

Survivors include her children, Jennifer (Scott) DeBolt of Las Vegas, Nevada, Danielle (Bryan Schiebout) of Brandon, South Dakota, and Justin Harris (Cinthia Martinez) of Las Vegas; three granddaughters; siblings, Dennis (Joyce) Williams of Pierre, South Dakota, Jeff (Vickie) Williams of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Cindy (Greg) DeWandel of Larchwood; Steve (Claudia) Williams of Sioux Falls, Tammy (Kim) Thormasgard of Sioux Falls and Rick (Michelle) Williams of Sioux Falls; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Sandy and Kathy.