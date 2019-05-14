



Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Darleen Homandberg, 96, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away April 17, 2019, at Ava’s House, Sioux Falls.

A celebration of her life will be this summer.

Darleen Keith was born Jan. 13, 1923, near Canton, South Dakota, to Everett and Mable (Minor) Keith. After graduating from school, she worked as a telephone operator and at Alcoa and later returned to Northwestern Bell.

She married Alvin Homandberg while he was on military leave. They farmed near Inwood, Iowa, and also operated Jaalda Dog and Cat Kennels.

She is survived by Becky (Ron) Richeal of Oregon, Wisconsin, Vicky Gannon of Sioux Falls, Alan (Beth) Homandberg of Lake Ozarks, Missouri, Connie Homandberg of Sioux Falls and Mary (Todd) Summey of Lennox, South Dakota; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth; sisters, Bernadeen Benedict and Viola Sherman; a son, Gene Homandberg, and a great-grandson.

