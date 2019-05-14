Saving Inwood’s history





Inwood Museum Inc. has plans to purchase what is believed to be one of the oldest structures in Inwood — the former Methodist Church at the corner of Oak and Adams streets. The decision came after concerns that the current condition of the church would continue to deteriorate if there was no one to care for the structure. The Inwood Museum board felt if it didn’t acquire the church “it was quite likely no one would,” said Paul Kippley, a member of the board.

