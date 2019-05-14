Celebrating the class of 2019





jhommes@ncppub.com

A high school graduation is always an emotional time. That was certainly the case Saturday, May 11, when the West Lyon Community School District recognized its graduating Class of 2019. Hundreds of family members, classmates, friends and teachers gathered in the gym and shared plenty of smiles, tears and memories. Toward the end of the ceremony, the graduating seniors were awarded their high school diplomas and, just like that, their time in high school had come to an end.

Find the full article in this weeks’ issue of the West Lyon Herald.