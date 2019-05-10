Darlow Edward Addison, 82, of Little
Rock, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday,
May 8, 2018, one year ago today. He was
born November 26, 1935 at Walnut Grove,
MN to the Late Edward and Vione Wiggins
Addison.
Darlow started farming at an early age
in MN. In 1961, he moved to White Hall,
Arkansas to become a self-employed truck
driver until 2003. He was a member of
Trinity Lutheran Church of Pine Bluff
since 1965. He loved his family and was a
true man of GOD.
Also, preceding him in death were his
wife Betty Jean “Barglof” Addison and
brother Eugene Addison. The following
children become dead when they fought
for SIX weeks to cremate their dad against
his will: Julie Drye, Mark & Kent Addison,
and Becky Scott.
Survivors: sister Carol Conrad of MN,
Lee Addison (Terresa) of Alaska, Lori (Addison)
& Grandson James Darlow Jones of
AR, 13 grandchildren, & 16 great-grandchildren.
RIP-until we meet again.