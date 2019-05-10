Darlow Edward Addison, 82, of Little

Rock, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday,

May 8, 2018, one year ago today. He was

born November 26, 1935 at Walnut Grove,

MN to the Late Edward and Vione Wiggins

Addison.

Darlow started farming at an early age

in MN. In 1961, he moved to White Hall,

Arkansas to become a self-employed truck

driver until 2003. He was a member of

Trinity Lutheran Church of Pine Bluff

since 1965. He loved his family and was a

true man of GOD.

Also, preceding him in death were his

wife Betty Jean “Barglof” Addison and

brother Eugene Addison. The following

children become dead when they fought

for SIX weeks to cremate their dad against

his will: Julie Drye, Mark & Kent Addison,

and Becky Scott.

Survivors: sister Carol Conrad of MN,

Lee Addison (Terresa) of Alaska, Lori (Addison)

& Grandson James Darlow Jones of

AR, 13 grandchildren, & 16 great-grandchildren.

RIP-until we meet again.