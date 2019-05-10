Nick Yokiel receives Patriot Award





PFC Sam Goedtke of the South Dakota National Guard nominated his supervisor Nick Yokiel of Jeffers Implement for the Patriot Award given by the Employers Support of the Guards and Reserves. PFC Goedtke stated that Nick deserves this award because he has been very supportive of him with his Guard deployments and time away for drills in the South Dakota National Guard. He has given me the opportunities to be successful in my military and civilian career. Also present was Doug Broich the ESGR Region 3 Area Chair presenting the Patriot Award. The Employer Support of the Guards and Reserves (ESGR) is an agency of the Department of Defense which seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserves in the United States. For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call (800)336-4590 or visit <mailto:dlbroich@charter.net> www.ESGR.mil <http://www.esgr.mil/> <mailto:dlbroich@charter.net> <mailto:dlbroich@charter.net> ﻿