About 24 golf carts were destroyed last Thursday at Rolling Hills Golf Club





WESTBROOK — Last Thursday afternoon firefighters from Dovray and Westbrook were called to the golf club to extinguish a fire involving the front set of cart garages and part of the second cart shed. Approximately 24 golf carts were destroyed or partially destroyed before the flames were put out. This picture shows some of the cart owners looking over the damaged carts by the back of the front cart shed. The fire was reportedly started when a cart owner was trying to start his cart and it caught on fire. When he moved it out of his cart stall the fire spread to the front cart shed. The carts were believed to be covered by insurance. (Photo/Tom Merchant)