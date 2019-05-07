



﻿Gary Krier

77

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Gary Krier, 77, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, May 6, at St. Lambert Catholic Church, Sioux Falls.

Gary Krier was born Nov. 26, 1941, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, son of Paul and Clara (Kramer) Krier. He was raised in Larchwood, Iowa, and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1959.

On Feb. 13, 1965, he married Bonnie Wiblemo. In 1965, he co-founded Midwest Welding Co. with Leonard Weber and later welcomed Leonard’s son, Dan, to the business. He would operate the business until retiring after over 40 years.

Survivors include his wife; children, Karen (Tim) Josephson of Sioux Falls, Teri (Kolly) Mars of Kansas City, Missouri, Steve (Dawn) Krier of Strasburg, Colorado, Greg (Teresa) Krier of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Nicole (Brent) Peterson of Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Viereck of Larchwood, and siblings-in-law, Mariel Krier of Larchwood, Jim (Lorraine) Snyders of Sioux Falls and Orlo (Ann) Bjerk of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Raphael “Bud” Krier, Loren Krier, Donald Krier, James Krier and Robert Krier, and two sisters, Ruth Snyders and Dorothy Bjerk.