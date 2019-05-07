Irene George





﻿Irene R. George, 90, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ava’s House Hospice.

Funeral service was Monday, May 6, at Linwood Wesleyan Church, Sioux Falls, with interment in Westlawn Cemetery, Orange City, Iowa.

Irene Rose Friessen was born Feb. 17, 1929, at Larchwood, Iowa, daughter of Leo and Sophie (Sauers) Friessen. She grew up and attended St. Mary’s School in Larchwood.

On Sept. 24, 1949, she married Peter De Groot. They lived in Rock Rapids, Iowa, later moving to Pella, Iowa. In 1954, they moved to Orange City. Her husband passed away May 31, 1985.

In 1994, she married Leland “Lee” George. They lived in South Sioux City, Nebraska, before moving to Fulton, Missouri. In 2002, they moved to Sioux Falls.

Survivors include her husband; six children, David De Groot of Tripp, South Dakota, Richard (Becky) De Groot of Orange City, Steve (Jackie) De Groot of Orange City, Carmen (Mark) Vellinga of Sioux Falls, Carla (Daryl) Halma of Sioux Falls and Lori Menke of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Cletus (Cheryl) Friessen of Renner, South Dakota, and two sisters, JoAnn Friessen and Marlene Crowley, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter De Groot; three brothers, Robert, Leonard and Wayne; a sister-in-law, Sharon Friessen, and a great grandson.