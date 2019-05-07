West Lyon class of 2019 celebrated at Senior Awards Night





cfrench@ncppub.com

The West Lyon Class of 2019 joined with their families Friday, May 3, to celebrate both their achievements throughout the years and to look to the future.

Senior Awards Night was celebrated along with a baccalaureate ceremony in the elementary gym. During the event, seniors were presented with and recognized for the various scholarships they had been awarded. Presenters of scholarships and awards included Jeremy Childress, Morgan Gransta, Glennie Wiltgen, Al Miller, Jill Funke, Kim Mulder, Roselyn Schillerstrom, Ellie Monstma, Courtney Boom and Doug Jiskoot.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.