A Pet for Peterson Estates





There used to be a bit of wistful grumbling hereabouts, wanting a live-in pet, as other residences enjoy. Well, problem solved! John and Hilda Brand moved in. John is enough pet for anybody, and Hilda is a little treasure.

The Brands came to us from 68 years on their farm in Jeffers. John was born in 1929 at New Ulm’s Union Hospital, youngest of seven. (Two older brothers remained farmers, one became a Methodist minister and one an attorney. His two older sisters married farmers.) The family settled on a farm at Jeffers. His mother died when he was just five years old; his father passed away when he was eleven. Older sister Myrtle Immer became John’s guardian.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.