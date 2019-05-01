USDA offers low-interest loans for agricultural producers in Minnesota impacted by natural disasters

Minnesota agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Brown, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dodge, Freeborn, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Mahnomen, Martin, Meeker, Mower, Murray, Olmsted, Polk, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Sibley, Stearns, Wabasha, Watonwan, Winona and Yellow Medicine counties, the primary damaged area, who incurred losses caused by blizzard, excessive snow, excessive rain and high winds that occurred between Jan. 28, 2019, through March 23, 2019. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Dec. 9. 2019.

