The magic of Golden books





canloh@ncppub.com

Collecting Golden Books has given retired SMSU professor Ellen Radel the ideal hobby for her retirement years. Those attending her presentation Tuesday evening, April23, experienced a trip down memory lane as Ellen shared Golden Books they recognized from their youth, and some now read the books to grandchildren. Ellen’s enthusiasm and wealth of information about the history and quality of the classic children’s books created an entertaining and informational presentation.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.