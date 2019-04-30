



Doon, Iowa

Kathy Van Anken, 59, of Doon, Iowa, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home.

Visitation with family present will be Tuesday, April 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Doon.

Kathy Renae Vande Kamp was born July 8, 1959, in Sioux Center, Iowa, daughter of Gary and Jean (Veltkamp) Vande Kamp. She graduated from Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa, in 1977.

On April 14, 1978, she married Darwin Van Anken. They lived in Doon where she worked at R&L Foods more than 20 years.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Aimee (Kenny) Scholten of Inwood, Iowa; three grandchildren; her father; three sisters, Kristi (Gary) Baker of Doon, Kelly (Joey) Griffith of Hospers, Iowa, and Konni Vande Kamp of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; two sisters-in-law, Tracy (Ken) Post of Doon and Audrey Mattson of Tucson, Arizona; brother-in-law, Eldon Van Anken of Ocala, Florida; two stepsisters, Paula Tjepkes of George, Iowa, and Brenda Janssen of LeMars, Iowa; and stepbrother, Kevin Tjepkes of Sibley, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her father- and mother-in-law, Elmer and Marie Van Anken,﻿ and sister-in-law, Suzanne Van Anken.