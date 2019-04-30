



76

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Allen Van Raalte, 76 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019, at his home.

Memorial service was Wednesday, May 1, at Fir﻿st Evangelical Free Church, Sioux Falls, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lester, Iowa.

Allen James Van Raalte was born Sept. 12, 1942, to William and Alice (Veldkamp). He grew up near Larchwood, Iowa. He attended school in Lester until his senior year when he attended and graduated from West Lyon School in Larchwood.

On April 3, 1964, he married Mary De Boer. They farmed and raised hogs in the Larchwood area. When he approached retirement, he worked several years part-time, first at Pace Manufacturing in Brandon, South Dakota, and then delivering pharmaceuticals for Omnicare of South Dakota. Following retirement, the couple moved to Sioux Falls.

Survivors include his wife; his children, Joan (Lance), Rensch of Sioux Falls, Anne (John Jr.) Mulholland of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Brenda (Jeff) Zylstra of Larchwood and Donald (Bethany) Van Raalte of Sioux Falls; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his sister, Sharon (Pat) Garrison of Billings, Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents.