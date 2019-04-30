Terrance Groth





Canton, South Dakota

Terrance “Terry” Eugene Groth, 80, of Canton, South Dakota, formerly of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Terry was born Nov. 4, 1938, the son of Harold and Velda Groth. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Inwood.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Cherie Groth; his children, Megan Elise, Haley Snyder, Troy Groth and Cory Groth; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; his siblings, Darwin Groth, Kent Groth and Cathy Larson; and sister-in-law, Mary Gildemeister.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gene Groth,﻿ and a grandson.