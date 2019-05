jjensen@ncppub.com

The Lyon County Riverboat Foundation board presented 27 mini grant awards totaling $53,905 during an award ceremony at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort near Larchwood Thursday, April 25. More than 80 applications were received by the board from entities in the tri-state region. The mini grant program was first started in 2015 when the foundation handed out 49 grants totaling $94,168.

