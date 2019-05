sarahm@ncppub.com

Mark you calendars for Klondike Creek’s Memories With Mom event Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This special event offers a day to honor the mother in your life. Kids can pot a plant or make a fingerprint heart tree. There will be several local vendors and Shari’s Catering will be available for lunch options along with a bake sale sponsored by the Larchwood Women’ Club.

Find the whole article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.