



Sondergaard

76

Leavenworth, KS

Robert A. Sondergaard, 76, of Leavenworth passed away on April 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Cushing Hospital.

Robert was a teacher, football coach, high school principal and athletic director in various states. He was a football coach and teacher at Leavenworth Senior High School from 1994-2007. He was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame at Yankton, South Dakota in 2012.

Robert is survived by his wife, Karen of 48 years. Three sons, Bobby (Jessica) Sondergaard of Garden City, Kansas, Michael Sondergaard of Bull Head City, Arizona and Dennis (Sophie) Sondergaard of Fircrest, Washington, eight grandchildren; brother Dennis Sondergaard of Red Wing, Minnesota and sisters Sandra Sondergaard and Darlene (Jim) Bloch, Westbrook Minnesota, and sister in law, Janice Sondergaard.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Sondergaard and his parents, Hans and Lillian (Bittler) Sondergaard.

A gathering of family and friends was held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the funeral home. A Memorial service followed﻿ at 1:30 pm with Pastor Damian Efta, officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the Church of the Open Door building fund.