



Edwin Prins

88

Storden, MN

Robert (Bob) Edwin Prins – age 88 of Storden, MN passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Hospice House of Murray County in Slayton, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 4, 2019, 11:00 am at the Storden Baptist Church. Lunch and a time of fellowship and remembrance with the family will follow. A private burial at the Lakeview Cemetery in Windom, MN will take place at a later date, as he had chosen to be donated to the University of Minnesota for medical research and education.

Robert was born June 9, 1930 in Delton Township. He was the son of Tebbo and Jeannette (Finger) Prins and grew up in a large and loving family. After graduating from Jeffers High School in 1948, Robert married Marjorie Fisk on June 29, 1950. He farmed with his father for three years and continued in grain and livestock as a farm hand until 1962 in the Storden/Jeffers area. At that time, he moved his family to Storden where he began his career as an LP gas serviceman working for HyPane Gas and then Cenex Coop until his retirement in 2006 at age 75.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors, family reunions, tent camping with his young family at Lake Shetek State Park, high school sports, church league soft ball, traveling the U.S. national parks with his wife as empty nesters, watching the Vikings and Twins. Any day that he was able to do good hard work was considered a great day.

He accepted Christ as his Savior in 1954, was baptized in 1956 and became a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Windom. After moving to the Storden community, he then became an active lifetime member of the Storden Baptist Church. As a born-again believer Bob took his faith in Christ seriously and considered serving others as his calling. He found great pleasure in volunteering his time and skills in the Storden area and surrounding communities. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, honesty, generosity, kindness and quiet humble spirit.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Prins; sons, Ryan Prins of Minneapolis; Bruce (Kate) Prins of Monte Vista, CO and Reid (Dory) Prins of Laurens, IA; Four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Norm (Ruth) Prins, Kenneth (Shirley) Prins and Richard Prins; sisters, Bernice (Jack) Ryker and Janet Prins; brother in law, David Vining.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son David Prins; half brother Clyde (Bonnie) Prins; brother Marvin (Mary Lou) Prins; sisters, LaDonna (Myron) Eucken, Beatrice Vining and Arlene (Arlen) Meyer; sister-in-law, Cathryn Prins.