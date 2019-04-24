



Minneota, MN (formerly Tracy, MN)

Services for Merle Hamilton, 92, of Minneota, formerly of Tracy, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Tracy United Methodist Church in Tracy with Ethanie Schmidt. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Tracy United Methodist Church. Visitation will continue from 9:30– 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be at the Tracy City Cemetery.

Merle Francis Hamilton was born October 13, 1926 the son of Walter Lee and Alice Ferne (Witter) Hamilton. He graduated from Tracy High School in 1945. He married LaVonne Kuehl, September 8, 1949. Together they farmed southeast of Tracy. He became a resident of Minneota Manor in 2013 where he died on April 13, 2019. Merle was a member of the Tracy United Methodist church. Upon retirement, he was active in the Lions Club, Meals on Wheels, and various church projects. Merle loved to square dance, often dancing three times a week. He loved working with his hands, making many woodworking projects and quilts treasured by family and friends. His hands also played many a card game, teaching his children and grandchildren to play hearts, pinochle, and buck euchre.

His eight children Dorothy Radermacher, Judy Hoffmann, F. Hammer Hamilton, Elaine Fischer, Marlin Hamilton, Jayne Dinse, Steven Hamilton & Jeffrey Hamilton survive. Twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren also survive him. Sisters Lois (Jack) Bishop, Karen Flesner, and sister-in-law Marvel Beiser, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by wife, parents, special friend Mildred Knoll, sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and William Beiser, Brother David Hamilton, son-in-laws Ron Radermacher, Bill Fischer, and Dwain Dinse.

Blessed be his memory.