Power restored from storm





At 5:00pm on April 16th power was restored to all South Central Electric members from the damage caused by the winter storm on April 10th and 11th. The storm affected the entire South Central Electric system in some way. “There wasn’t a township we serve that didn’t have some kind of damage” stated Mark Anderson, Operations Manager. “The most significant damage occurred in Springfield and Midway townships in Cottonwood county and Kimball township in Jackson county. There was a five mile stretch of downed three-phase poles along the Jackson and Martin county line.”

