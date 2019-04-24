



Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Amber Schemmel, 28, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.

Amber Rene’e Schemmel was born March 20, 1991, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Kurt and Lynelle “Beth” (Den Besten) Schemmel. She graduated from McCook Central High School in 2009 and was active in the FFA program.

Survivors include her children, Jaycob and Meredith; her parents, Kurt (Marcella Medicine Horn) Schemmel of Lake Andes, South Dakota, and Lynelle Schemmel of Sioux Falls; sisters, Ashley Schemmel of Lester, Iowa, and Amanda (Lamont) Wieman of Sioux Falls; grandparents, Gary and Lou De Jong of Primghar, Iowa, Doug and Harriet Schemmel of Alvord, Iowa, and Janice Den Besten of Rock Rapids; a nephew and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Harlan “Butch” Den Besten, and great-grandparents﻿.