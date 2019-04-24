Measles cases identified in Iowa

A northeastern Iowan was confirmed to be infected with measles over the weekend of April 13-14, through testing from the state hygienic lab. The individual was unvaccinated and recently returned from Israel, where measles transmission is occurring. The individual has cooperated with public health officials who are following up with potentially-exposed persons to ensure they are vaccinated against measles and, at this time, there is no indication there is any threat to the public. This is the first case of measles in Iowa since 2011.

