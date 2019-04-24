Board of review appeal deadline extended after federal disaster declaration

Lyon County was recently declared a federal disaster area in a federal declaration signed by President Trump causing a revised board of review schedule to be adopted for Lyon County. The declaration affects the dates any taxpayer may petition to the Lyon County Board of Review. The regular petition date listed on the assessment rolls mailed out was April 30. However, due to being declared a disaster area, the petition date has been extended to June 5.

