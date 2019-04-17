Westbrook Lion John Rupp recognized for outstanding service





John Rupp received honors at the Westbrook Lions Annual Dinner on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Westbrook Community Center. He was recognized for his service with the Multiple District 5M KidSight program by receiving the “KidSight Sight Saver” award. Lion John worked with 41 Lions Clubs in the Southwest corner of Minnesota to organize screenings of children 6 months to 6 years for Myopia, Hyperopia (Far Sightedness), Astigmatism, Cataract, Anisometropia, Strabismus, Anisocoria, and Ptosis. If caught early enough, a child’s eyes can fully recover from these problems. To do so, they must be diagnosed before the age of 6. Many children do not have their eye sight checked until they have started school which can sometimes be too late to correct the problem.

