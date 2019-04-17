Devin Soupir joins local office of Van der Hagen, Skogrand & Associates





A private wealth advisory practice of ﻿Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

Devin Soupir has joined the Marshall financial practice of Van der Hagen, Skogrand & Associates a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. as an Administrative Assistant.

In this role, Soupir will support the practice with such as: assisting with preparing for client meetings, documenting client contacts, greeting clients upon arrival, and responding to client requests.

Soupir is currently attending SMSU, is majoring in Finance, and is planning a career as a Financial Planner.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Van der Hagen, Skogrand & Associates provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and provides one-on-one relationships with their clients.