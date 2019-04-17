



﻿Organizations celebrate National Volunteer Week annually in April, this year it was April 7 – 13. Along with a letter of thanks to all 4-H volunteers, Murray County 4-H highlighted one volunteer on the Minnesota 4-H Facebook page and Twitter account. This year Murray County 4-H volunteer David Herrig was honored for his years of service to 4-H. According to 4-H records, Dave’s been a volunteer for 28 years, however, it took a while to convince him to officially register as a volunteer so that number can probably be raised by quite a few years. Dave is an instrumental part of the Murray County 4-H sheep project. He helps 4-H members by offering an Adopt-a-Lamb and a Lottery Lamb program. Those programs allow youth the opportunity purchase a market lamb and learn about raising and showing sheep. Dave is also a member of the Murray County Extension Committee and the Murray County Fair Board, both huge supporters of Murray County 4-H. We would like to take the opportunity to thank him for his support, as well as thank all our volunteers. Murray County 4-H would not be the program it is today without our dedicated volunteers.