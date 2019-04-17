Storytelling Photographer





Doug Ohman is known as a photographer, a speaker, a historian and a storyteller. In his opening comments at the Westbrook Community Center the evening of April 9, he commented, “My favorite title is storyteller, and I promise I will not lecture tonight.” He did an outstanding job of entertaining the audience with stories related to photographs of churches, barns, courthouse, schools, cabins and libraries. The photos appear in one of the six Minnesota Byways books published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press.

