The riddle of the two tombs





brandtc_k@windomnet.com

There are two places in Jerusalem that claim to be the burial place of Jesus. My husband and I visited both of them when we were in Israel in 2014.

Church of the Holy Sepulchre

The first, and oldest, is in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Construction of this ancient church was begun in 326 A.D. by Helene, mother of Constantine the Great. Before that, the Romans had built a temple on that spot to either Jupiter or Venus (scholars are not sure which). When Helene “discovered” the place of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus through a dream, she had the Roman temple torn down and began building a church to surround the site. While it was first a church with a courtyard surrounding both the hill of crucifixion, Golgotha, and the burial site, over the centuries the church was expanded, destroyed, rebuilt, expanded and renovated many times. Today everything is enclosed within the walls of the church.

Find the full story in this weeks Sentinel Tribune.