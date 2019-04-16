



Larchwood

Catherine Grotewold, 74, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, April 16, at the Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Catherina Ann Shipley was born Jan. 15, 1945, in Tyler, Minnesota, the daughter of Billy and Mary (Wiering) Shipley. As a very young girl, Cathy and her mother moved to Larchwood. In 1951 Cathy’s mother married William Bontje and Cathy and her siblings were raised in Larchwood. Cathy attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated in 1963.

On Feb. 1, 1964, she married John “Leapy” Grotewold. The couple made their home on a farm near Larchwood. She was employed at the Jack and Jill Store in Larchwood after high school and worked for Hutchinson Technology, Campbell’s Supply in Sioux Falls and Larchwood Food Center. Her last place of employment was at Main Street Grille in Larchwood.

Survivors include her children, Robert (Dawn) Grotewold of Lennox, South Dakota, Richard (Kari) Grotewold of Larchwood and James (Tammy) Grotewold of St. Cloud, Minnesota; four grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, LaDonna (Jack) Hamann of Inwood, Iowa, Debra (Marv) Flier of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Dale (Pat) Bontje of Altoona, Wisconsin, half-brother, Ward Shipley of Hannibal, Missouri, and half-sister Letha Wahrman of Shingle Springs, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband﻿.