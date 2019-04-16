Marlys Shaff





91

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

﻿Marlys Anna Shaff, 91, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Village.

Services were Saturday, April 13, at St. John American Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.

Marlys Anna Kroger was born June 14, 1927, near Alvord, Iowa, to Louis and Anna (Mundt) Kroger. She grew up on a farm north of Inwood, Iowa. At age 16, she attended Normal Teacher’s training and taught in country schools near Inwood.

On June 18, 1947, she married Harold Shaff. She was a homemaker as their children were growing up. In 1969, she became a nontraditional college student and got her BA degree in elementary education and went on to get her master’s in audio-visual materials. She was school librarian and story lady in Winner, South Dakota, 18 years, retiring in 1990. She volunteered at Sanford Wellness Center, Sanford Hospital and Avera McKennan Hospital. Her husband passed away in 1991.

Survivors include a son, Robert of Sioux Falls; one daughter, Lynda (George) Lee of Lennox, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Judy Shaff of Shellsburg, Iowa; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Sam Kroger of Inwood.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, William; her parents; her brothers, Howard and Jim, and a sister, Joyce Rise.