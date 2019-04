The 2019 speech season comes to a close for WWG/RRC Speech. Though it didn’t end the way we would have liked, our team did us proud. Elizabeth Wiggins, Ethan Price and Jack Derickson competed Saturday at the 3A section tournament. Competition was tough. Though none of our team advanced to State, we had a wonderful time. We wish all the winners from our section good luck at State.

