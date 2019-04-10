



Eldon A. Reeves of Bay Lake Township, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on March 26, 2019 at age 87. Preceded in death by his parents, Arno and Averil Reeves of Windom, MN.

Eldon worked as Controller and Secretary for Toro Credit Company until he retired and moved “up north” with his wife, Lavonn. As a private pilot and amateur (ham) radio operator, Eldon was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Brainerd Area Amateur Radio Club. He was also active in the community as a member of the Bay Lake Area Lions Club and Salem Lutheran Church.

Eldon is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lavonn; son, Craig (Colleen); and daughter Renee (Robert) Northway; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 21276 Archibald Rd, Deerwood, MN with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Bay Lake Township Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.