tmerchant@ncppub.com

WESTBROOK — A bit of excitement was in store for Street Supervisor Carl Conrad who told the council a beaver had somehow got into the sewer lift station. The beaver was causing damage to various items in the lift station. The critter jumped into the lift station hole that is about 16 feet deep. The critter was finally shot, but then it got sucked into the pump and then it had to be extricated from the pump.

See the full story in this weeks edition of the Sentinel Tribune.