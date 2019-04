cvanloh@ncppub.com

Planning a vacation? What about your pet dogs and cats? Would it be in the best interests of you and your pets if you found a place where they would be pampered while you are away from home? Carlson Acres Pampered Pet Resort located on Murray County Rd. 42 a couple miles south of Dovray is the answer to these questions.

See the full story in this weeks edition of the Sentinel Tribune.