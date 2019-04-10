Impacting the world





On Thursday evening, April 4, people from the community gathered at the Westbrook Community Center to hear a presentation by Jill and Deane Johnson, authors of the book Little Minnesota in World War II.

What started out a number of years ago as a way to preserve the memories of tiny towns in Minnesota, their efforts turned into two books, one about the little towns with populations of less than 100 and the second one about young men from some of those little towns who left home to fight and die in World War II.

