Rock Valley, Iowa

George H. Rus, 93, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hegg Health Center, Rock Valley.

Funeral service was Tuesday, April 9, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery.

George Rus was born Sept. 19, 1925, near Corsica, South Dakota, the son of Jacob and Fannie (Zomer) Rus. He married Jennie Van Veldhuizen Dec. 8, 1948. The couple farmed near Corsica 43 years, then moved to Rock Valley in 1991. He also sold DeKalb seed corn many years.

Survivors include his daughter, Clarice Eishout (the Rev. Bartel) of Inwood, Iowa; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and his brothers, Cornie Rus and Marvin (Clazina) Rus, all of Sioux Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Jennie; wife; son-in-law, Gerald Van Beek; a grandson; sister, Josie Van Roekel,﻿ and an infant brother.