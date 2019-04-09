Clara Melin





87

Brandon, South Dakota

Clara Alida Melin, 87, of Brandon, South Dakota, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bethany Home, Brandon.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 9, at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church, Brandon.

Clara Van Appel was born March 4, 1932, in Ede, Holland, to Alt and Klaartje (Kleier) Van Appel. She was raised and received her education in Holland, living through the Nazi occupation during WWII. She and her family came to the United States in 1948 when she was 16.

On Feb. 5, 1951, she married Jacob Kroon. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, until 1964 when the family moved to Luverne, Minnesota, where she worked at a grocery store. The family moved back to Sioux Falls in 1970. Her husband died in 19﻿75.

On Aug. 22, 1980, she married David Melin. The couple made their home on a farm near Larchwood, Iowa, until 1996 when they moved to Sioux Falls. They moved to Brandon in 2006 and resided at Bethany Meadows.

Survivors include three children, Melvin (Debra) Kroon of Adrian, Minnesota, Cynthia Lathrop of Rochester, Minnesota, and Bonita Kroon of Everett, Washington; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Wilma Haan of Sioux Falls, and several other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son-in-law, two brothers and one sister.