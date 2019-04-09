



Jeffrey Schroeder

59

Pipestone, Minnesota

Jeffrey Schroeder, 59, of Pipestone, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Sanford/USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, following an aneurysm.

Memorial service was Saturday, April 6, at Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.﻿

Jeffrey Dean Schroeder was born March 14, 1960, in South Bend, Indiana, son of Lyle and Betty (Melby) Schroeder. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1978. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion in 1982.

On Sept. 27, 1985, he married Jill Sauer. They moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he worked as a car salesman. They later moved to Pipestone, Minnesota, where took over Stoeber Marine. He had been parts manager at Hills Stainless Steel in Luverne, Minnesota, the past 12 years.

Survivors include his wife, Jill Schroeder; two sons, Jared (Jasmine) Schroeder and Jacob (Nicole) Schroeder, all of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren; his father of Sioux Falls; two sisters, Sandi (Kevin) Hildring of Larchwood, Iowa, and Sheila (Jeff) Parks of Sioux Falls, and several other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.