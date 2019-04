jjensen@ncppub.com

West Lyon Jazz 1 band started the 2018-2019 season with nine new kids, four seniors and expectations similar to the previous year. “They’re already playing at a pretty high level so I don’t expect them to do anything less than what we’ve done the past couple years,” said instructor Drew Balta, in a story published in the West Lyon Winter Activities program.

See the full story in this weeks addition of the West Lyon Herald.