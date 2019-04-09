Out of this world treasure

sarahm@ncppub.com

Join Inwood Christian School for a night of treasure hunting. But be prepared to find a treasure that is not of this world. Kindergarten through eighth grade students will be performing “Treasure Island: Searching for Riches in the Kingdom of God.” Elizabeth Lucas, seventh and eighth grade teacher at Inwood Christian, has been working with students on this musical production. “The musical has a fun theme and it’s different than some of the other musicals we’ve done in the past,” said Lucas.

