Local provider excited for new clinic opening





Rebecca Roemen, PA-C, a provider at Sanford Rock Rapids, and her fellow providers Chet De Jong, MD, Brenda Vis, PA-C, and Kathy Ranschau, PA-C, are making plans to move to their new facility and celebrate the occasion with the public. The providers will begin seeing patients at the new Sanford Rock Rapids Clinic Wednesday, May 1, and an open house and ribbon cutting at the new clinic is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, from 1-3 p.m. “This will be a fun day for community members of all ages to celebrate our new building with a tour, refreshments and activities for the family,” said Roemen.

