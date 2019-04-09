Sheriff’s cars receive tech upgrade





jhommes@ncppub.com

It took some time, but Lyon County Sheriff’s Department squad cars are all now fitted with equipment that allows deputies to mount a laptop in each car. The sheriff’s department applied for a fall 2018 grant from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation in order to cover much of the cost. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep said the grant was for $42,825, which covered about 75 percent of the cost of the project. The remaining funds were covered by the sheriff’s department budget.

See the full story in this weeks addition of the West Lyon Herald.