Little Golden Books not just for children anymore





Looking at my bookshelves the other day, I found a copy of one of my favorite books as a little girl. It was titled Numbers, and it was a Little Golden Book. I was looking for that book because an upcoming program sponsored by the Westbrook Library is going to highlight the part Little Golden Books have played in the lives of so many. First printed in 1942, Little Golden Books became a staple in many homes for their cute stories, beautiful illustrations and the inexpensive cost.

