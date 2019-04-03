



﻿Lloyd Van Surksum, 60, of Doon, Iowa, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Rock Rapids Health Centre.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 30, at First Reformed Church, Doon, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Doon.

Lloyd Jay Van Surksum was born July 16, 1958, son of Gary and Cora (Gorter) Van Surksum. He was employed at TCS in Rock Valley, Iowa, 41 years before retiring due to health problems.

Survivors include his children, Mandy (Craig) Van Den Berg of Rock Valley, Joshua Van Surksum of Canton, South Dakota, Michael (Michaela) Van Surksum of Doon and Shea Van Surksum of Sibley, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; his father of Inwood, Iowa; sister, Donna (Marv) Kempema of Doon, and brother, Darlo Van Surksum of Doon.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a granddaughter.