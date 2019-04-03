Cletus Scholten





Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Cletus P. Scholten, 78, of Sioux Falls, South Dak﻿ota, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services was Saturday, March 30, at St. Lambert Catholic Church, Sioux Falls.

Cletus Paul Scholten was born June 8, 1940, in Larchwood, Iowa, to John and Alieda (Lens) Scholten. He attended school at St. Mary’s in Larchwood and graduated in 1958. He worked at Sioux Falls Stockyards and then Sioux Falls Regional Livestock. He later became co-owner in Sioux Falls Stockyards.

On May 4, 1963, he married Shirley Pederson.

He was a member of St. Lambert Catholic Church, Elks Lodge, and Sioux Falls Livestock Foundation.

Survivors include his wife; son, Craig (Donna) Scholten of Sioux Falls; daughters, Shelley (Jake) Roemeling of Sioux Falls and Cathy Patzwald of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren; brother, George (Donna) Scholten of Luverne, Minnesota; sisters, Mary Lou Kearney of Sioux City, Iowa, and Rose Marie (Dale) Carmen of Sioux Falls; and several additional relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, John, Raymond, Paul and Lawrence, and sisters, Theresa Schettler, Dorothy Schettler, Ann Burkard, Irene Soldatke, Betty Wall and Veronica Tuschen.