



39

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

﻿LaRae Wiekamp, 39, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Inwood, Iowa, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in Worthington, Minnesota.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 2, at Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, Iowa, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

LaRae Beth Wiekamp was born July 19, 1979 in Sioux Center, Iowa, daughter of John Jr. “Butch” and Bernice (Fluit) Wiekamp. She graduated from Netherlands Reformed Christian School and attended Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa. She worked at Fellowship Village in Inwood several years and most recently was working at Trail Ridge Senior Living Center in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include her mother of Inwood; brothers, Jonathan (Jana) Wiekamp and William (Danielle) Wiekamp of Inwood, and two nephews, Jake and Clyde Wiekamp.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, William and Bertha Fluit and John and Dina Wiekamp.